How to craft Heavy Balls in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Crafting a Heavy Ball is an extremely simple process, which is a good thing considering how useful they are to utilize on your quest to create the first Pokédex in history. Your first crafting recipe will be for a standard Pokéball. Continue the main storyline and you’ll soon be given the crafting recipe for a Heavy Ball as well.

The crafting recipe for Heavy Balls is similar to standard Pokéballs, the key difference being that you’ll need Black Tumblestones along with Apricorns. It’s easy to find Apricorns, but Black Tumblestones might be a bit harder to locate unless you know where to look.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Heavy Balls are fantastic if you like to play stealthy or if the Pokémon you’re trying to catch strictly requires you to be. Some Pokémon are extremely skittish and will run off if they notice you or during the first round of combat you initiate against them. If you chuck a Heavy Ball at a Pokémon unaware of your presence, you’re more likely to have a successful capture than if you were to use a standard Pokéball.

The downside is that Heavy Balls are, unsurprisingly, heavy. You’ll need to compensate for their weight when throwing and keep in mind that they don’t arc nearly as high as other Pokéballs. The closer you are to a Pokémon, the better your chances of being able to use a Heavy Ball. Use a Smoke Bomb if you find yourself unable to hide out in nearby tall grass.