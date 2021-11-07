How to craft pillars and island counters in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Pillars and island counters are some of the new crafting recipes you can unlock in the Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing New Horizons. These new items can help you transform a room by themselves or by combining them with wall partitions. Here is how to unlock and craft these new items.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First, you will need to access the DLC. This is done by going to the airport and selecting the ‘I want to go to work’ option. If it is your first time accessing the DLC, Lottie will have plenty of tasks for you to complete as a tutorial. Before you get access to these new crafting recipes, you will need to complete at least 20 homes.

Once that is done, Lottie will promote you to the title of Famous Designer. Shortly after this, Niko will tell you about how he has been working on some DIY projects. Following him to the school and he will teach you all about the new recipes. Once you leave the school, your character will state that they now know how to craft pillars and island counters.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will now be able to use these items in your own home. To craft pillars and low island counters, you will need two of each type of wood. Tall island counters require three of each type of wood.