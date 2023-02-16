Inventory management is one of the more annoying parts of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Crafting countless chests that contain an unimaginable number of items is time-consuming and takes up way too much space. Luckily, the Festival of Friendship update changed the inventory system and you can now craft chests of different sizes. There are three sizes to choose from – small, medium, and large. This guide will show you how to craft small, medium, and large chests in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to craft small chests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can craft three different size chests in Disney Dreamlight Valley with small chests having the least number of spaces in them. These chests have 16 spaces for you to fill with various items and crafting materials. The bonus of having a small chest is that it is much easier to place than the others. Gather the following materials to make this chest:

25 Softwood

25 Stone

The materials needed for this chest can be obtained from the Peaceful Meadow and the Plaza by collecting the sticks in both areas and mining rocks.

How to craft medium chests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Medium chests are the mid-sized storage option that contains 32 spaces for all the items like gems that you have mined throughout the valley. These chests take up a little more space but are worth it for double the amount of storage space. Collect the following materials to make this chest:

25 Hardwood

5 Iron Ingot

1,000 Dreamlight

The materials needed for this chest can be obtained from the Forest of Valor and the Glade of Trust. You will need to use the crafting table to get the Iron Ingot and complete Dreamlight Tasks to get the Dreamlight required for it.

How to craft large chests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The biggest type of chests are the large chests and they contain the most amount of space for your items. These chests have 48 spaces for your items which is amazing compared to the small and medium chests. You will need the following materials to craft a large chest:

25 Dark Wood

5 Gold Ingot

5,000 Dreamlight

The Dark Wood required to craft this chest can only be found in the Forgotten Lands. You can obtain the gold by mining in the Sunlit Plateau and Frosted Heights. For the Dreamlight, you will need to gather it from the tasks you complete around the valley.