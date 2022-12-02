How to craft TM 166 Thunder in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the best TMs you can craft in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is TM 166 Thunder. With the help of this move, your Electric-type Pokémon can easily bring down all your opponents, as, even if you don’t have a type advantage, you still have a high chance of paralyzing your enemies. So, to help you end battles faster, here is how you can craft TM 166 Thunder in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 166 Thunder in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly four things you will need to craft the Thunder TM 166 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Also, before you can craft TM 166 Thunder in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to find it. If you haven’t gotten your hands on it beforehand, you won’t be able to craft it.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. The Thunder TM needs 12000 LP to craft, which can be a lot for some players. A good way to get some LP if you are in need is to go to the TM Machine and exchange Pokémon materials for LP. You can use other materials that aren’t needed for this specific TM to get enough LP.

To get the Dedenne Fur, Pichu Fur, and Tynamo Slime materials, you will need to find the respective Pokémon and defeat them a few times. You should get around 1 to 2 materials per Dedenne, Pichu, and Tynamo defeated. You might even be lucky enough to get 3 in one battle, but that is rare.

Anyone that has ever watched the Pokémon cartoon will remember the Thunder move well. Mainly used by Pikachu all the time, the Thunder move is one of the most powerful Electric-type moves players can teach their Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.