How to craft Training Manuals and change your villagers’ roles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dreamlight Valley is home to a wide array of Disney characters, from classic favorites like Mickey Mouse and Goofy to newer additions like Elsa and Moana. Each character has their own unique story and personality that you’ll get to know through friendship quests. One notable reward from increasing friendship with a companion is the ability to grant them a role in your village. Previously, once a role had been assigned to a villager, it could not be changed. Thankfully, you are now able to change a villager’s role by crafting a Training Manual at a crafting station. Let’s take a look at how to make one.

How to craft a Training Manual in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Upon reaching rank 2 friendship with a villager in Dreamlight Valley, you’ll be able to assign them a role. These roles offer additional benefits when hanging out with a villager and performing various activities within the village. There are a total of five different roles in Dreamlight Valley: Digging, Fishing, Foraging, Gardening, and Mining. To change their role, you just need to craft a training manual.

Training manuals can be crafted at any crafting station in Dreamlight Valley and require a variety of materials gathered using their respective activities. These recipes are found in the Potion & Enchantment tab. Each role has its own training manual, and they are consumed when used on a villager. If you want to change a villager’s role a second time, you’ll need to craft another training manual. Please note that this can be very difficult as each manual requires a significant amount of Dreamlight to craft. Here are the recipes you’ll need to craft each type of training manual: