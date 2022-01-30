How to craft Wing Balls in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the Wing Ball is somewhat a mix between a Great Ball and a Feather Ball. This is because the strange new item can catch Pokémon at a reasonably high rate, similar to the Great Ball, but this benefit is only exclusive to those who are flying or floating. Compared to the two, the Wing Ball will take more materials to craft, but its odds of success are certainly too great to turn down.

Once trainers have progressed through the story enough to obtain the fifth Star Rank, they can craft the Feather Ball with one Apricorn, one Sky Tumblestone, and one Iron Chunk at any workbench in Hisui. At this point in the game, Apricorns can be bought from merchants and Jubilife Village’s Craftworks store for just 40 Poké Dollars a piece. Sky Tumblestones will be up for sale, as well, but are priced at 100 Poké Dollars.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It is worth noting that Apricorns can also be farmed at mass quantities close to the Craftworks. You can do this by either growing them at the farm behind the Craftworks or going to Obsidian Fieldlands’ Aspiration Hill area and attacking its several brown trees. Additionally, this area holds many black crystals (as pictured above) that your Pokémon can break in order for you to retrieve the Iron Chunks needed.

