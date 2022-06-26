How to create a bookmark save in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

The call of war is strong in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, but you can’t always be fighting. Sometimes you need to set the game down and relax for a bit. Unfortunately, the game only has a few select times where you can save and none of them happen when you are in the middle of a battle, fighting tirelessly to break through the opponent’s hold. Luckily, you have the option to perform a bookmark save.

What is bookmark saving in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

Bookmark saving is a way to save the game in Three Hopes in the middle of a battle so you can return to the fight later on without needing to risk losing your save data. This type of saving works in both classic and casual modes with a slight difference. If you are playing on casual mode, performing a bookmark save allows you to continue from where you left off. Loading a save in this gameplay mode does not delete the save. Creating a bookmark save in classic mode will return you to the title screen and loading it back up will delete the save. Don’t rely too heavily on bookmark saves because, if the game software is updated, the save will automatically get deleted.

How to create a bookmark save

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bookmark saves can only be created if you are in the middle of a battle. While in a battle, press the – button to bring up the menu. From there, select the system option. This will bring up the system menu. From there, select the bookmark save option. The game will ask you to verify that you want to create a bookmark save and overwrite the old one. Select yes and the save data will be created.