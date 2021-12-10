How to crouch behind a barrier in Fortnite Chapter 3 – Gears of War Challenge

To crouch behind a barrier in Fortnite Chapter 3’s Gears Of War Challenge, you first need to find one of the five barriers marked with the Gears Of War COG logo. There’s one in the Logjam Lumberyard, one in Sleepy Sound, one in Coney Crossroads, one in Greasy Grove, and one in Condo Canyon. You don’t need to crouch behind all of them, just one, so our suggestion is to drop close to whichever one is near the first part of the bus route.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you drop, bear in mind that other players will likely be going for the same challenges, so those five towns are all going to be crowded. So, don’t go looking for the barrier until you’ve geared up and eliminated any nearby rivals.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete the quest, it’s not enough to be close to the barrier in a crouching position. It only registers if you actually press the crouch button when you’re standing next to the barrier. So if you’ve sneaking around and staying quiet, you’re going to need to stand up then crouch down again in order to complete this quest. Once you’re crouched behind the barrier, you can pretend you’re playing Gears Of War by peeking out of cover to shoot enemies, and yelling “Who wants toast?”, “Suck pavement!”, and “Cole train! Wooo!” You won’t get any extra XP for that though.