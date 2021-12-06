Where is Greasy Grove in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Greasy Grove is in the south west section of the Fortnite Chapter 3 map, west of Rocky Reels and south east of Cuddle Camp. It’s a fairly ordinary suburban residential area, with the only real landmark being the big sign over the TACOS restaurant. Inside that restaurant, you can find Guaco, a food mascot who’ll sell you some spicy equipment.

Another food mascot, namely Tomato Head, can also be found in Greasy Grove’s outdoor recreation store (also a good place to go if you want to borrow a Tent). Greasy Grove also boasts a Gas Station (on the east side of town), a Campfire (in one of the larger backyards), a Mending Machine (on the outside of the Gas Station’s north wall), and a Bounty Board (in the basement of the TACOS restaurant).

Greasy Grove was a favorite location of players in Fortnite Chapter 1, but at the start of Chapter 2, it was buried under an iceberg. It’s back again in Chapter 3, albeit in a slightly different form. It’s certainly a location with a lot packed into it, and is a good spot to prowl thanks to its abundance of buildings and other cover spots. Just take care that other players don’t prowl after you.