All Gears of War Delta-One quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

As Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz become available in the Item Shop in Fortnite, there will also be some new quests that players can complete. There are all Gears of War-themed, so prepare to get up close and personal to finish them.

Remember, you will need to purchase the skins to get access to these challenges. Completing all the quests will unlock the Crimson Ome Spray.

Collect Three COG Tags

Crouch Behind a Barrier

Damage an Opponent with a Melee Attack

Do Shotgun Damage to an Opponent

Collect Three Thrashball Memorabilia

When the challenges go live in the game, we will add links to guides to help you complete them.

The Delta One set consists of the following items: