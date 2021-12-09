All Gears of War Delta-One quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1
Who wants toast?
As Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz become available in the Item Shop in Fortnite, there will also be some new quests that players can complete. There are all Gears of War-themed, so prepare to get up close and personal to finish them.
Remember, you will need to purchase the skins to get access to these challenges. Completing all the quests will unlock the Crimson Ome Spray.
- Collect Three COG Tags
- Crouch Behind a Barrier
- Damage an Opponent with a Melee Attack
- Do Shotgun Damage to an Opponent
- Collect Three Thrashball Memorabilia
When the challenges go live in the game, we will add links to guides to help you complete them.
The Delta One set consists of the following items:
- Sonic Resonator Back Bling (sold with the Marcus Fenix Outfit) – Created by the Coalition of Ordered Governments to map the underground tunnels of Sera.
- Reyna’s Pendant Back Bling (sold with the Kait Diaz Outfit) – Family heirloom with mysterious origins.
- Breaker Mace Pickaxe – Locust Shell fragments affixed to a motorized rotating rod.
- Thumper Pickaxe – Previously used to call Seeders to the surface.
- Butcher Cleaver Pickaxe – Originally made for cutting Rockworm meat and also cutting down the COG.
- Skiff Glider – Take in the elements with this fast, wind-powered, land vehicle (turned Glider).