While it is certainly not one of the main areas of focus in a Pokémon game, people love to customize their character. Sometimes it is to incorporate a little bit of themselves into this world, or just to make someone completely new. Regardless of your reasoning, here is how to customize your character in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

To first be able to customize your character, you will need to acquire some new clothes. Some will be given to you after a bit of playing, but you can also buy some from Anthe at the clothes store across from your room. It’s the building with a purple rooftop.

Anything you buy can be put on immediately while talking to Anthe. Additionally, you can change up your look by going into your room and interacting with the mirror near your bed. There are various sections here, ranging from hats and tops to pants and eye color contacts.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are looking to change up your hair, talk to Edith in front of the building next to Anthe’s. Pay a small fee, and you will go inside and can change your hairstyle, color, and the color of your eyebrows. This being a video game and all, you can even grow your hair out to be longer immediately.