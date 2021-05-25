How to customize your teammates in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Thanks to the Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Teammate Experience Update 4.0.0, it’s now possible to customize your AI teammates in several ways. You can choose how many of them you take with you, what they wear, and even change their loadouts. In this guide, we’ll cover how you can do all this and build the squad you desire.

How to change the number of AI teammates in your squad

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first big change with this update is picking and choosing which teammates you have with you in your squad. You’re able to turn them on and off as you could before, but now there’s a third option. Navigate to the Lobby screen in the menu, and you’ll see some options in the bottom right-hand corner. “Ghost Recon Teammates” will enable all three AI teammates, and the “No Teammates” button will disable them.

However, if you want to pick and choose which teammates you have, you can use the icon above them on this same screen once they’ve been enabled. Hover over the name of a teammate, and you’ll see the option to disable them with the press of a button. Disable the teammates you don’t want, and then exit the menu to carry on playing with only those teammates you enabled.

How to customize your teammate’s gear

Once you’ve decided which teammates you want with you, it’s time to change their style. Hover over a teammate’s name and press the Customize button. This will take you to a new screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In this customization screen, you can select any part of your teammates and change them. You can change their appearance, clothes, and even the color of those clothes. Tweak all of this here until you’re happy with it. You can use the menu at the bottom of the screen to navigate between teammates until you’re finished. Then, jump back into the game and enjoy playing with some fresh-looking squad members.

How to change a teammate’s loadout

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final aspect of a teammate that you can customize is their loadout. Hover over the weapon in the bottom right-hand corner when you’re on the customization screen. This will present you with an option to swap their weapons for something else. You can give any of the weapons you have on you at the time to your teammates.