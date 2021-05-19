What is the release time for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Teammate Experience Update 4.0.0?

The first major update for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint was announced earlier this year. Ubisoft has confirmed that Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Teammate Experience Update 4.0.0 launches for all platforms on May 25 at 1 AM PT. This is the first of two planned updates for the game and focuses on the experience players have with AI teammates.

The three core pillars of this update are progression and skills with teammates, your squad size, weapons and gear, and customization options. These are aspects that are important to fans that Ubisoft has recognized and addressed in the update.

Take a closer look at the Teammate Experience Update coming to you with TU 4.0.0, releasing on May 25th! pic.twitter.com/XhRci6Y5zo — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) May 18, 2021

Progression and skills

Once the update launches, you’ll have access to a new progression system for your AI teammates. Each teammate will have a set of objectives to complete, requiring you to perform certain tasks using them or as a group. Once complete, new skills will be unlocked for your teammates, and each one has their own unique set. From a piercing shot that destroys drones in a single hit to an autonomous combat drone and even a detection scan that reveals all enemies in an area. These skills are designed to improve the experience of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint whilst using your teammates.

Squad Size, weapons, and gear

This update adds more options so that you can fine tune your squad more efficiently. First, you can now select the number of teammates in your squad, between one and three. In some cases, three teammates feels like overkill, with many missions suited to just one. You can also choose whether a teammate’s secondary weapon is visible for visual continuity throughout your squad.

More specific changes are also coming with customization. For example, the teammates acquired from the crossover event with Rainbow Six Siege will be fully customizable. Up until this update, these squad members have had one very distinct look.

Customization options

The final aspect of this update is an increase in the customization options for your teammates and your own character. You can equip four ghillie hoods for maximum stealth and even throw a gas mask onto everyone to prepare for some dirty warfare. You can also make your squad wear the four iconic Ghost Recon costumes, with full customization options for each.

The update also adds several new weapons and skins for you to pick up and use on Auroa. These will probably come in the form of rewards for new side missions and daily content.