How to deal damage to Chromed Wildlife while wearing the Bytes outfit in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

For those who purchase the premium Battle Pass for Fortnite’s Chapter 3, Season 4, there is a particular outfit called Bytes. You will be using this outfit to complete a handful of quests, which will have you directly communicating with The Nothing, and these quests have you directly interacting with Chrome and other things that have been infected by it. Here’s what you need to know about dealing damage to Chromed Wildlife while wearing the Bytes outfit in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.

Where to find Chromed Wildlife while wearing the Bytes outfit in Fortnite

There are two ways you can go about this in Fortnite. The best way for you to encounter Chromed Wildlife is by exploring any location that has Chrome on it. You can spot those on your map, as they should have a silver sheen to them, making these locations stand out on your map. We recommend sticking to the east side of the map, exploring the Hearld’s Sanctum, Shimmering Shine, Lustrous Lagoon, Chrome Crossroads, and any other location the Chrome infects as it spreads throughout the island. You should find Chromed Wildlife wandering around these locations.

Alternatively, you can turn them into Chrome if you cannot find Chromed Wildlife. You can do this by looting Chrome Splash, throwing it on these creatures, and covering them in it. When they’re covered in Chrome, you can use any weapon you have on you and hunt them; these will count for points towards completing this quest. We’ve found this to be much easier, especially while exploring locations with Chrome, because you can loot Chrome Splash from any Chrome tree you see using your harvesting tool.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s important to note the damage you do to a Chromed Wildlife will only count based on its health bar. So even if you do 100 points of damage to a Chromed Frog with a sniper rifle, it will count for significantly less, as they don’t have much health. This makes the Chromed Boars and Wolves the best prey for you to go after.