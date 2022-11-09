Alva is a Light Elf you will have to battle against in God of War Ragnarok. They will appear close to the end of your exploration of the Light Temple with Tyr and Atreus. Alva is stronger than the standard Light Elf warriors you’ve been battling against, but she will have a handful of similar attacks, which might make her easier to fight against. Here’s what you need to know about how to defeat Alva in God of War Ragnarok.

How to beat Alva in God of War Ragnarok

Alva will have a large health bar at the top of the screen. Regarding attacks and best defeating her, it all comes down to using your favorite combinations with the Leviathan Axe, the Blades of Chaos, and your fists. It also helps to sprinkle in some of Atreus’ Sonic Arrows to make short work of her, increasing her stun meter, giving you a chance to grab her and perform a stun attack against her. However, as a Light Elf warrior, she can also use some of the blue ring attacks, which means you will need to block these by double-tapping your L1 button and interrupting them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alva will also attempt to use yellow and red ring attacks against you. The yellow attack will be where they throw their double-bladed weapon at you, and you’ll need to dodge it to avoid the incoming attack. The red ring attack is Alva separating their double-bladed weapon and throwing them into an ‘X’ formation, flinging them at you. Again, the only option you have is to dodge them, and they sometimes appear in pairs, so expect a follow-up if you avoid the first one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Close to the end of the battle, Alva attempts to enter a defensive stance and try to heal herself. The only way to prevent her from doing this is to hit her your shield, double-tapping the L1 button. This will be a blue ring technique, but instead of attacking you, it will try healing her.