How to defeat Captain Avarokk the Covetous in the Grasp of Avarice dungeon in Destiny 2

You have finally made it to the final boss in Grasp of Avarice. You have navigated the rusted depths, killed the giant ogre, and tore through the giant Fallen shield. The final encounter is simple, kill Captain Avarokk the Covetous and claim your hard-earned loot. While the boss may seem to be a little daunting at first, the encounter is actually relatively straightforward as it follows mechanics that are seen throughout the entire dungeon.

Kill Avarokk’s minions

Upon starting the encounter, you will immediately notice two separate mini-bosses appear in the middle platform. These Vandal and Shank mini-bosses have much less health than Avarokk does and will need to be dealt with pretty quickly. We recommend using either Gjallarhorn or Sleeper Simulant to quickly dispose of the Vandal and Shank mini-bosses. If you’re quick enough, the Vandal mini-boss will drop a few charges of Burdened by Riches to make your collection process a bit easier.

Release the engrams and charge the crystal

You probably noticed the large crystal in the middle of the boss platform, and if you have done the previous several encounters of the dungeon, the crystal is charged the exact same way. You’ll want to first kill the Vandel wandering around the arena with a Scorch cannon and pick up said cannon. Then, find one of the three Fallen batteries located on and around the boss platform.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you find a battery, shoot it with a charged Scorch cannon shot to release Burdened by Riches engrams all over the arena. You may need to shoot the batteries more than once as the center crystal requires 60 charges of Burdened by Riches to start the DPS phase.

Do some damage

Once the DPS phase begins you will notice a distinct sound and a text prompt appear on your HUD. Avarokk will also teleport to the back of the platform and stay relatively still throughout the phase. Normal DPS powerhouses like Gjallarhorn, Sleeper Simulant, and 1000 Voices will do wonders here and should even be able to one phase the boss with enough damage. Just be sure to bring either a Warlock with Well of Radiance or a Titan with Ward of Dawn to protect from the minor enemies all around the arena.