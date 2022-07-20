How to defeat Challenging Taken during the Bonfire Bash in Destiny 2 – Solstice of Heroes 2022

There will be several Challenging Taken for you to battle during Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2022 event. You can find them in the Bonfire Bash activity, where you will attempt to light the flames of the Solstice event. The Taken will attempt to stop on you multiple occasions, and they bring strong allies to fight you. This guide covers how to defeat Challenging Taken during the Bonfire Bash activity in Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2022.

Where to find Challenging Taken in the Bonfire Bash

A Challenging enemy in Destiny 2 is an NPC with a Gold or Yellow health bar above their head. They will do more damage than the traditional foes you battle against, which means they can take more punishment from your weapons and abilities. The Challenging Taken you will find during the Bonfire Bash will appear after the first wave, when you initially start the activity.

Screenshot by Gamepur

They will appear when you receive the notification that Taken Interference has arrived, preventing you from defeating Igniters and building up the bonfire. In our experience, there will be two powerful foes for you to defeat and a large Taken prism to destroy. Typically, there are two of these waves that appear for each Bonfire Bash activity, giving you a small opportunity to take them out. You will need to defeat 10 Challenging Taken enemies during the Bonfire Bash to complete one of the bounties Eva gives you during the Solstice of Heroes 2022 event.

You will want to embark on the Bonfire Bash activity after you receive at least 20 Silver Leaves. You can earn these leaves by participating in Vanguard Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit matches or completing the Wellspring on the Throne World. You have until August 9 to wrap up all of your Solstice of Heroes 2022 tasks and challenges before the event ends.