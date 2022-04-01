What are Potent and Perfect Coromon in Coromon?

Coromon has a lot to offer to players looking for something similar yet a bit different from other popular pet battle games. With gorgeous sprite art and adorable Coromons to collect, there’s plenty to see and do in this game. But, of course, if you’re looking to maximize your battle potential, there’s little that can help as much as making sure you have the best possible team on your side.

Coromon has implemented a system called Potential. In this system, the Coromon are ranked upon a scale. The higher a Coromon scores, the more powerful it is in battle. The Potential stat starts at level 1 and heads up all the way to level 21. These levels impact the color a Coromon will have and the total number of Potential Unlocks they can have in a game. The Potential of any Coromon is completely randomized, apart from the Titans and that of any other Trainer’s Coromon.

Potent Coromon

A Potent Coromon’s value range is from 17 to 20 and will be a different color from its Standard Potential form. Encountering a Potent Coromon is randomized. If you have a Potent Coromon of 20, it is much easier to upgrade to Perfect using a Potentiflator than any Coromon under 20.

Perfect Coromon

A Perfect Coromon is limited to only Potential 21. It can be caught by using a Potent Scent, or you can upgrade it from a Potent Coromon using the Potentiflator. The Perfect Coromon will also have a completely different coloring compared to either the Standard or Potent Coromon.