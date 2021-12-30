How to defeat Phry’zhia the Insatiable in the Grasp of Avarice dungeon in Destiny 2

Upon venturing deeper into the loot-filled Grasp of Avarice dungeon, you will encounter Phry’zhia the Insatiable, a bloodthirsty ogre that is determined to stop you from exploring more of the dungeon. Luckily, defeating Phry’zhia is relatively easy as it uses mechanics already introduced to us earlier in the dungeon. These mechanics include gathering Burdened by Riches charges, charging the crystal, and using the scorch cannon to navigate through the boss room.

Acquire the cannon and collect engrams

When you’re ready to begin the encounter, jump over the large gap and quickly navigate to the back of the room to find a vandal with a scorch cannon. Similar to the previous room, killing the Vandal will job a scorch cannon that you will need to use to open up rooms on either side of the boss arena.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Above each room, you will see a fallen battery hung above the door. Shoot this battery with a charged scorch cannon shot to open the door. Upon entering the rooms, you’ll need to clear out the room of all enemies and collect the Burdened by Riches debuffs that drop in the form of engrams. Keep in mind that every 10 engrams you pick up will completely refill your super, so don’t be afraid to use it in a pinch. Repeat this process for both rooms. You’ll need to collect a total of 25 stacks of Burdened by Riches to bring to the crystal and start the damage phase.

Charging the crystal and doing damage

When you have the necessary 25 charges of Burdened by Riches charges, head to the front of the room and find the crystal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stand by the crystal for some time to decrease your charges of Burdened by Riches. Once you have deposited 25 charges, the crystal will make a loud noise and a text prompt will appear signifying that you are ready to do damage to Phry’zhia. We recommend using either a Well of Radiance or Ward of Dawn to get some protection and added damage. Typical DPS weapons like Gjallarhorn and Sleeper Simulant will do wonders here, but you might have to repeat the process once or twice if you don’t manage to kill Phry’zhia in the first phase.