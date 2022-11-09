How to defeat the Dreki in God of War Ragnarok

The Dreki is an enemy found fairly early on in God of War Ragnarok. In order to reach this minor boss, you will first need to have traveled outside of Midgard to the realm of Svartalfheim. Don’t worry if you haven’t made it this far yet, continue playing through the story and you will get there sooner or later. If you have come across the Dreki and need some help taking down this boss, here are some strategies to get you through the fight.

Strategies for taking down the Dreki in God of War Ragnarok

The Dreki can be a difficult enemy to take down since it is one of the first minor bosses in the game and you will probably still be getting adjusted to the game’s combat. The Dreki has an assortment of deadly melee attacks that can be countered relatively easily if you watch out for their cues. It can be tempting to jump right into the fight and deal blow after blow, but it may be wise to time these attacks strategically. The best thing you can do is constantly be on the defensive and parry attacks as the Dreki lunges at you.

The barrage of ranged and area-of-effect attacks can also take a heavy toll on Kratos’ health if you’re not careful. Watch out for when the Dreki shoots electric projectiles from its mouth, which will be your cue to press X as quickly as you can to roll out of the way. Avoid walking back into this area because it will remain electrified for a couple of seconds after it lands on the ground. Keep in mind that when the red ring indicator appears on screen, these attacks are unparryable. Instead, you will want to roll out of the way as quickly as possible.