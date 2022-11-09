Odin’s spies, his Ravens, are every in God of War Ragnarok. They’re watching everyone for Odin, reporting back to him and dutifully sharing everything they’ve learned. They’ve been watching Kratos and Atreus since they began their journey many years ago, and these Ravens hare returned in Svartalfheim. This guide covers all Odin Raven locations in Svartalfheim in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all of Odin’s Ravens in Svartalfheim in God of War Ragnarok

Many of these Ravens are scattered throughout the region. Some of them you’ll be able to reach during the start of your journey, and others will not be available to you until you unlock a particular item and progress through the story. We will do our best to forgo any spoilers, but share that you may need to advance the game before reaching a particular Raven. There are 13 Ravens throughout Svartalfheim.

Odin’s Ravens in Aurvangar Wetlands

You can find one of Odin’s Ravens at the Aurvangar Wetlands entrance. It will be at the top of a pole before you grab the boat.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Ravens in Nidavellir

There is another of Odin’s Ravens in the Dwarven city of Nidavellir. You can find it after speaking with Sindri in the center of town, where you unlock Sonic Arrows.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Raven in Radsvinn’s Rig

The third Raven will be on a hooked perch in Radsvinn’s Rig. You can find it on the left side of this Mining Rig, on a hook overlooking the Bay of Bounty.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Raven at The Watchtower

You can find another of Odin’s Ravens while exploring The Watchtower. We recommend taking out the Draugr Hole at this location before attempting to find the Raven, but it will fly in a circle on the southwest part of The Watchtower.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Raven at Althjof’s Rig

The fifth Raven is hiding at Althjof’s Rig. When you first arrive at the rig, look to the left, and you will find the Raven inside a small structure. There is a gap you can hit that you can hit to cut it down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Raven on Lyngbakr’s Island

The next Odin’s Raven is on Lyngbakr’s Island. You need to release the Lyngbakr and cut off the two shackles around its fins. Once you have that, grab the Fire Bomb from the second fin shackle, bring it to the left side, and toss it at the gold ore. You can now cross to the other side, and there will be a small cavern you can enter, where you can find Odin’s Raven on the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Ravens at The Forge

There are two of Odin’s Ravens at The Forge, when you climb to the top of the mountain. You can find the first one when you immediately step off the train. It will fly around the hills where you begin, making a large sweep. Eventually, it should fly over the walkway, allowing you to hit it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Odin Raven at the forge is available later in the story. You will need to progress through the main story to reach this point, and then you will return to this story while working through the primary conquest. It will appear at the top of forge mountain, on the left side of the canyon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Raven at Jarnsmida Pitmines

Deeper into the mines, you’ll discover Jarnsmida Pitmines. You will want to head to the bottom of the Pitmines, an area you can go down with a golden chain. You’ll see the Raven flying around the center of the region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Raven in the Applecore

One of Odin’s Ravens will be in the Applecore. You will find it close to the end of your journey in this area. You can find it to the left of the final door, before you release the prisoner.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Ravens at Alberich Island

The pair of Odin’s Ravens at Alberic Island is only available when you receive a particular tool that can be used on the jetstream of air inside the rock. This is available through story progression. When you reach this point, make your way to Alberic Island, and there will be a pile of Soundstone your Sonic Arrows can break, and one of the Ravens will be flying across the water on the northwest side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second raven is on the larger island, in the water. You will need to use a tool to break the rock underneath the water wall, bringing the platform up so you can reach the other side. The raven will be inside a small rock on the island.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Raven at Alberich Hollow

You can find the final of Odin’s Ravens in Svartalfheim in Alberich Hollow. It is south of Watchtower, on the east side of the river. You will need to climb up Dragon Beach using the tool you acquired by progressing through the story and fighting through multiple Grims guarding the path. Once they have been dispatched, there will be a pile of gold ore you need to destroy, and the raven will on the left in some bushes.