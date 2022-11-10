Shortly after Kratos and Atreus are reunited with each other in God of War Ragnarok, Vanadis shows up and attacks the pair of them. It is a Valkyrie, but unlike the other ones that Kratos fought to free in the first game, this one is in a different form. Regardless of its form, Vanadis is ready for battle. This guide covers how to defeat Vanadis in God of War Ragnarok.

How to beat Vanadis in God of War Ragnarok

Vanadis will have several melee and ranged attacks you must look out for a while battling against them. They may attempt to create distance between you, but they will use a ranged bow attack if they do. It goes in multiple directions when it fires, forcing you to dodge out of the way and try to get around them. They also have a heavy ranged attack that they can use against you.

Vanadis will attempt to block its shield from your attacks or use a double-blue ring attack against you. If you notice Vanadis blocking your attacks, double tap your L1 block, and break the shield, creating an opening against them and briefly stunning them for you to get a few hits against them. When getting this close, be wary of the spinning winged attacks Vanadis can use against you.

Not only does it have ranged heavy attacks, but it also has unbreakable and guard breaker attacks that are regularly used throughout the encounter. You’re better off attempting to dodge these attacks when the red or yellow ring appears around them. If you block a guard breaker attack from them, you will stagger, giving them an opening against you.

A brief cutscene will play out when you reach Vanadis’ health. You will unlock the Valour ability, giving you a chance to create a brief Health Burst in combat. The Vanadis will have an additional attack during this part of the fight, a ranged heavy unblockable. It will shoot an acid spray into the air, causing poison everywhere on the ground. You will receive damage if you get hit by the poison or touch it while it’s on the ground.

Beyond the added poison attack, the Vanadis does many of the same attacks throughout the second part of this fight. When you reach the end of the Vandis’ health bar, a cutscene will play out, and the battle will finish.