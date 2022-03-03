How to destroy hiding places in Fortnite

Although Fortnite is known for its building mechanics, it also allows players to destroy just about anything they spot in the game. This includes even hiding places, objects that can be jumped inside of, ultimately leaving nearby enemies confused on where you may have gone. Better yet, you can also destroy these hiding places in Chapter 3 Season 1 to earn bonus XP from one particular weekly challenge. Here’s what hiding places look like and how to strike a devastating blow to them.

Hiding places in Fortnite, at least at the time of writing, are mostly made up of the blue porta-potties and garbage bins placed throughout the map. Though, both kinds of hiding places can only be found in specific types of areas. For instance, porta-potties are typically found behind or on the side of gas stations. Meanwhile, you can discover garbage bins by heading to the back of taller buildings within a point of interest. A great place to destroy these is in Tilted Towers, as most of its towering structures has a bin beside it.

Like all other objects, you can destroy hiding places by either using your pickaxe or shooting it with any weapon. If you’re on the hunt for some XP, Week 9 of Season 1 does task players with destroying at least five hiding places in return for 25,000 XP.

Related: How to get the Tracy Trouble skin in Fortnite