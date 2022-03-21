How to destroy Seven Computers and machinery to collect Data Chips in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Thanks to The Imagined, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 delivers XP-filled challenges that will have players bring back the building mechanics to the game. One of these includes a mission that consists of taking out the Seven faction’s computers in order to retrieve three data chips. Although the game hints at a number of locations to perform this task in, you can actually complete the entire challenge in just one location.

To begin, you should head to the Seven Outpost east of Sanctuary. As shown below, it is the largest island of the bunch and is home to several loot-filled buildings. Better yet, each of these buildings has multiple computers to obtain data chips from — so you won’t need to go anywhere else to find three. You can get the data chips by striking the machine with your pickaxe and picking up the remaining resources.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the quest is completed, you’ll be rewarded with 40,000 XP and yet another challenge by The Imagined. This next challenge will have players going to The Daily Bugle, so you’ll only need to travel a short ways north to get started.

