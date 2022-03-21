Why did Fortnite remove building for Chapter 3, Season 2? Answered

Fortnite enjoys changing things up for the start of every season or chapter, but they don’t often take away big features that have largely defined the experience over the years. However, at the start of Chapter 3, Season 2, players can temporarily not build. The mechanic has been a mainstay in Fortnite since the beginning and is arguably the main reason the game remains different from all other battle royales out there. That being said, why did they turn off building in Fortnite?

The big reason that building is currently inaccessible in Fortnite is that Epic Games wants to push two new features they added into the game at the start of Chapter 3, Season 2. Tactical Sprinting and Mantling are two movement options that were not in the game prior to the start of this season. Both are pretty standard in other games, but their inclusion in Fortnite can be easily overshadowed by simply building. For example, why should you climb a structure when you can just build a ramp to walk up to it? Why run for cover when you can build a wall right in front of you?

The decision to momentarily take building out of the game has been pretty divisive to this point, but at the end of the day, it is to get people used to using these two mechanics. Give it a little over a week, and building will be back, and you should see things go back to how they were before.