How to pass in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 is here, and while football didn’t come home to England during the EUROs in 2021, the beautiful game is still alive and kicking in EA’s latest. But, if you want to succeed in the game, you need to know the basics. Passing is one of the most important factors in this game, and FIFA 22 offers three different ways to perform this action. Experiment with these passing abilities and you’ll be able to set yourself up for glory in no time.

Before we move on to the types of passes, you should know that FIFA 22 takes into account how long you hold your button press. The longer you hold the button, the harder the ball will be sent. If you want a very short pass, simply tap the button. If you want to pass the ball from one side of the field to the other, you’ll need to hold the button for longer. It takes practice to learn how much button pressure you need to make the perfect pass.

First, let’s cover the ground pass. With the tap of the A button (or cross button on PlayStation platforms), the ball will move along the grass like butter on pancakes. There are no surprises as it’s a smooth transfer of the football from one player to the other. The ground pass is quite slow by itself, but you can make it faster by holding the RB button (or R1) with the ground pass button. The ball will be harder to catch as the player won’t have as much time to react, but it can confuse the opposing player with its speed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second is the through pass. By pressing the Y button (triangle button), you can lead the ball forward for the destined player to grab a hold of. This is great for maneuvering around a defending line and staying onside at the same time. Be careful, however, as that lingering ball on the field can be easily caught by the rival team. This can also be strengthened by holding RB (R1) at the same time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lastly, is the lob pass. Using the X button (square button), you can volley the ball over an opposing player’s head to pass to your teammate. This requires a bit more practice, but if you can nail it, this is the perfect way to cross the ball and create a goal opportunity.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The quality of your passes will be determined by your squad’s player ratings. Make sure they are all good with the passing stat before going for the big cups like the Champion’s League.