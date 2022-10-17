There are a lot of different deke moves in NHL 23. Some are useful, whereas others can be rather complicated and don’t have much use outside of certain situations. One deke, though, that should be of importance in NHL 23 is the slip deke. So, how can you do the slip deke in this year’s game? Let’s take a look.

How to do a slip deke in NHL 23

The controls for the slip deke are pretty simple. To do a slip deke, the puck carrier has to be right next to or near either the left or right board. Once you have the puck by the boards, all you will have to do is press either LB for Xbox, or L1 for PlayStation.

Slip dekes might seem simple and bland, but these moves can serve a purpose. This kind of move can fake out a player that is controlling either a backcheck forward or defender, and might not be expecting this kind of play. Additionally, it can also be used as a tool to try to break into the offensive zone by attempting to squeeze through against a well-positioned defender.

