How to do a Soul Break in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy has several advanced combat mechanics. Some are related to a specific class, and others are universal. Soul Break is a universal combat mechanic essential to making real progress through the campaign.

The Break Gauge

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every enemy in Stranger of Paradise, even the bosses, has a second bar located under their health meter. This bar is known as the break gauge. Sekiro, Jedi Fallen Order, and others have also employed a similar mechanic in their titles. To initiate a Soul Break, the break gauge must be depleted first.

To most effectively break this gauge, exploiting enemy weakness is the best bet. Every enemy will have various weaknesses to certain combat abilities or special moves. Careful usage of these attacks will cause heavy damage to an enemy’s break meter. Once you empty the break gauge, you can now activate the Soul Break technique.

Soul Break

Screenshot by Gamepur

When an enemy is stunned from the break gauge being depleted, a Soul Break can be used to finish them off. Approach the stunned enemy, and with B / Circle, you will initiate the Soul Break. Think of it as a guaranteed finishing move. Jack will grab the enemy, fill them with red blood crystals and shatter them into dust.

Successful Soul Break attacks will fill the MP gauge and restore any lost magic power. Careful use of enemy weaknesses, magic vulnerabilities, and counters are essential for consistent Soul Break usage.