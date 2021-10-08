How to do the Bubby Burger Town Easter egg in Forsaken in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Bubby is the mascot of Burger Town, the in-game fast food restaurant chain that makes an appearance in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Forsaken map. If you ran through the streets of Anytown and thought there absolutely needed to be an Easter egg associated with the creepy robot you come across, well, you are right. Here is how to complete the Bubby Easter egg in Forsaken.

Before we begin, this Easter egg is quite difficult to pull off. We recommend going in with at least one Pack-a-Punch upgraded weapon, even in the single-digit rounds. If you can get the Chrysalax wonder weapon, even better. Also, upgrading your PhD Slider perk to tier five will be required to pull this off.

To begin, you will first need to purchase PhD Slider as one of your perks. You can find the dedicated machine in the Observation Tower or buy it from the Wunderfizz in the bunker. There are three spots with marks on the ground where you are going to jump and create an explosion. One of these locations will give you an Aether Bunny, amongst other rewards.

The first location is from Bar Rooftop. You are going to slide off of the roof and create an explosion at the marking in the ground in the middle of the crosshairs in the screenshot below. If your explosion reaches that point, a reward will drop.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next spot is on the road in front of the Video Store. In the back corner are some objects you can climb on top of. This time, you won’t need to slide. Just jump on the mark you see below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final spot is the toughest to get. First, climb up to the roof that has Speed Cola on it and then jump on top of the sandbags near the activation point for the Suspended Hind Trap. You can see the scorch mark you are aiming for below and will need to slide off of this railing to reach it. Unfortunately, with the flag in the way you have to slide at just the right angle to hit it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At any of the three scorch marks you will receive various rewards with one of them being the Aether Bunny. When it appears, pick it up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now head over to Burger Town and walk behind Bubby. You can interact with the access panel on his back and place the Aether Bunny inside. Immediately, a green aura will come over the area, and portals will open up. Bubby will also throw out some burgers that you can grab to instantly heal yourself fully. For two minutes, you will need to protect Bubby from any incoming zombies.

At first, the zombies come out of their portal really slow, but after a little while, they begin running, and stronger enemies like Krasny Soldats appear. If you do not manage the crowd quickly enough, they will swarm Bubby and end the Easter egg.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you manage to hold off the undead force the entire two minutes, a chest will appear in front of Bubby as your reward.