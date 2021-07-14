How to download PUBG Mobile Season 20 (C1S1) update
PUBG Mobile Season 20 (C1S1) is called Tek Era
Krafton has released the biggest season update in the history of PUBG Mobile after the release of the 1.5 patch. Starting from PUBG Mobile Season 20, the duration of one season and royale pass has been extended to three months and divided into three cycles. In addition to this, the season count has also been reset, just like Activision did with COD Mobile a few months ago, and Season 20 has been renamed to Cycle1 Season1.
PUBG Mobile Cycle1 Season1 (C1S1) update has added brand new season exclusive rewards in the Royale Pass section, including outfits, ornaments, emotes, and more. In addition to this, players can start pushing their ranks to reach the Conqueror tier.
PUBG Mobile Season 20 (C1S1) update download
Unlike the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update, Season 20 (C1S1) update is not available to download from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and players can download it by following the steps mentioned below:
- Open PUBG Mobile on your device, and make sure that it’s running on the latest version, i.e., PUBG Mobile 1.5.
- If you haven’t updated your game yet, go to the app store to do it and if you find any problem while downloading the latest update from Google Play Store, install it via the APK file.
- There will be a small-sized in-game update on the loading screen of the game.
- The update will start downloading automatically, and it will take a few seconds.
- Log in with your account if you haven’t, and the RP section of the game will get unlocked with the arrival of PUBG Mobile Season 20 (C1S1).
- Go to the RP section present on the right side of the screen and start completing your missions to unlock the rewards.