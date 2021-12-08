How to download the Halo Infinite campaign on PC (Xbox App), and Xbox

Halo Infinite’s campaign is out, but people are having a hard time getting it up and running on PC, particularly those using the Xbox App. This can be down to a couple of reasons that we will help you resolve in this article.

In the bottom right-hand corner of the screen, you will see a cog icon that you click on. Do so, or hit F1. This will bring up the Control Panel. Now, at the bottom of the screen on the left, you will see an option called Manage Game. Click on this or hit the R button.

This will bring you into a menu where you will be able to see the various downloads you have made for the game. Install the Game and the Campaign option, and you should be good to go.

The download might take some time, as the servers are currently getting slammed. You might run into another issue if you are a Game Pass player, as the game does not seem to be activated on the service yet. If you go into the menu, it will tell you that a purchase is required to install it, despite it being included in the Game Pass.

Unfortunately, there is nothing you can do here until the Game Pass system is updated and the game is officially released via the service. This has been known to happen with previous Game Pass releases, so it’s nothing new and it is currently just an element of the service.