How to drag a wrestler in WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 is a very positional fighting game that requires you to move your foes in particular situations. Dragging a wrestler to a certain spot can help you do that. Here’s how to do it.

To drag a wrestler, you first need to knock them down to the ground. Use a combo from your character’s repertoire of moves to make them fall. A running attack like a clothesline would work as well.

After that, grapple your opponent that’s on the ground, and hold the L1 button (or LB on Xbox). It will take some time for the movement to begin at full speed but they’ll eventually be easy to slide along the ring or even the floor at ringside with the movement of the analog stick.

Dragging lets you set up moves and attacks properly. For example, if you want to do a move like the Swanton Bomb with Jeff Hardy, you’ll want to place your foe in the middle of the ring to guarantee the hit. Dragging can also let you slide your opponent away from the sides of the ring, stopping a potential ropebreak.

Be careful when you drag a wrestler along the floor, however, as they won’t remain still forever. They’ll resist your grip and could scale a counter attack against you.

If you’d prefer to pick a wrestler up and throw them outside the ring with your character’s sheer strength, you can also do that in WWE 2K22.