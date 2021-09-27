How to drop the flag in Halo Infinite Capture the Flag

While playing Capture the Flag in Halo Infinite multiplayer, you are going to want to protect whoever has grabbed the enemy’s flag since they have no means of doing it themselves. While holding the flag, all they can do is a slowed-down run and melee with it, leaving them as easy prey for enemy fire. Every now and then, you might find yourself in a situation where it is better to drop the flag and shoot back to protect yourself, though. Here is how to drop the flag in Halo Infinite’s Capture the Flag mode.

To drop the flag in Halo Infinite, all you need to do is hold down the Y button. If you have changed up your control scheme, you will need to check what you have Drop set as by going into your Settings. Dropping the flag is not instantaneous by any means. It will take about a second, which can feel like forever when you have enemies coming down on you.

If you are running from enemies and feel the heat pretty hard, there are some things to keep in mind. For starters, the flag carrier can get into the passenger seat of Warthogs, but not the driver side or passenger. If you drop the flag and want to pick it up from a distance, you can Grappleshot it if you have that equipment on. Additionally, you can force push a dropped flag by using the Repulsor. If you get the timing right, you can essentially throw the flag long distances.