How to earn 500,000 Trick Points in a single match while riding the Dirt Bike in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

With Fortnite Chapter 4 introducing players to the Dirt Bike vehicle type, you can anticipate there to be some weekly challenges revolving around its mechanics. For instance, the Adrenaline Rush quests will task island visitors with amassing a daunting 500,000 Trick Points with the bike in just one match. However, as most tricks only reward around 20,000 points, the challenge can feel close to impossible. Luckily, here is how you can pull of this weekly challenge in Fortnite and what you will earn from completing it.

How to complete the Dirt Bike Trick Points challenge in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Although you can find Dirt Bikes in multiple POIs, it is best to begin this challenge by dropping on the mountain south of Faulty Splits (as marked below). This is because the area is typically left unvisited by other opponents and even has two bikes at its center. Once you have pick one up, you can then collect thousands of points simply by driving off the peak at the left side of the mountain. However, you must land without falling off the bike in order to collect the Trick Points.

Screenshot by Gamepur

More importantly, if you gain enough speed before leaping from this cliff, you should have enough time to do two back flips — which can be done simply by moving your look down continuously. By doing so, you will collect 180,000 Trick Points each time, meaning the challenge can be completed from performing this trick just three times.

The challenge should then reward you an additional 16,000 XP toward your Battle Pass level, and you may even earn more XP from the seasonal milestone of traveling distances in a vehicle. Additionally, if you have now finished the Adrenaline Rush quest set, it may be worth heading over to Creative mode and exploring its best XP maps. These are creations that can hand you anywhere from 15,000 to 50,000 XP just from playing their experiences for a short amount of time.