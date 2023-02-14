All Fortnite Most Wanted quests, and how to complete them

Fortnite has shocked fans with its version 23.40 update, as it has debuted a surprise Most Wanted event that features everything from new vaults, weapons, and bosses. Of course, like another Fortnite event from the past, Most Wanted bears its own string of quests that can lead to players collect over a dozen exclusive cosmetics. So you don’t miss your chance at earning these items, here is every quest in the Fortnite Most Wanted event and how to complete them.

All Most Wanted quests and challenges in Fortnite

During its two-week span, Most Wanted quests will be released in five different sets. The first available is titled Intel and Recon and holds eight challenges that reward an Infamy currency. Once one quest is completed, you can then head over to the Most Wanted rewards tracker in the main menu to see how much Infamy is needed to collect one of its 12 rewards. Additionally, those who finish an entire set of Most Wanted quests will be given a Cold Blooded Medallion. Although these cannot be used as a cosmetic, players who earn all five will obtain the Solid Skull Back Bling.

As more quest sets are slated to arrive at later dates, you can expect this guide to be updated once they are revealed. In the meantime, all available Most Wanted quests and their rewards can be found below.

Intel and Recon Most Wanted quests

Raise your Heat Level (0/4) Reward: 1,500 Infamy

Purchase weapons from Ace’s Exotics or Ace’s Armory Vending Machines (0/10) Reward: 1,000 Infamy

Collect a Vault Keycard dropped by a defeated Cold Blooded Boss (0/1) Reward: 1,500 Infamy

Collect Gold Bars (0/2,000) Reward: 1,000 Infamy

Spend Gold Bars on weapons or services in different matches (0/5) Reward: 1,500 Infamy

Search Safes or Cash Registers (0/4) Reward: 1,000 Infamy

Damage opponents using Exotic and unvaulted weapons (0/1,000) Reward: 1,000 Infamy

Complete Intel and Recon quests (0/7) Reward: One Cold Blooded Medallion



Along with Most Wanted, the battle royale is also hosting a School of Llama questline and grants participants thousands of XP and gear themed after The Witcher. However, unlike traditional events, School of Llama is a web-based experience that sees players unlocking challenges exclusively through developer Epic Games’ website.