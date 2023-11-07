How To Earn Fortnite OG Competitor’s Skyblade In Ranked Cup

There are multiple rewards and cosmetics you can unlock while playing Fortnite, scattered throughout the various events and game modes. For the Fortnite OG season, you can earn the OG Competitor’s Skyblade, but only by playing the Ranked Cup during set times.

The details for the upcoming Ranked Cup for Fortnite’s OG Season have arrived, and we have the full details on how you can add the Competitor’s Skyblade to your collection. It’s going to consist of bit of more work than only jumping into a single game, so you may have your work cut out for you in a short amount of time. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Fortnite OG Competitor’s Skyblade from the Ranked Cup.

Where To Get The Competitor’s Skyblade in Fortnite’s OG Ranked Cup

The Epic Team shared the details of the upcoming Fortnite OG Ranked cups in a recent blog post. The team detailed that fans can expect a competitive update for the OG Season and a full breakdown of the Ranked and Competitive playlists available for all fans. There are some requirements for a handful of these modes, but only one will grant you the Competitor’s Skyblade cosmetic to add to your locker.

The game mode you want to focus on will be the Ranked Cups, which you can enter based on your current rank in Fortnite’s competitive line-up. When entering a Ranked Cup, there’s an opportunity for you to join this mode by yourself, or you can sign up with a friend. There are only Solo or Duo competitions and no game mode above this threshold. However, for the Competitor’s Skyblade, you need to enter the Ranked Cups from November 9, 2023, to November 12, 2023, and earn at least 75 points to grab it.

For those who want to unlock the Competitor’s Time Brella, participate in the Ranked Cups competition during the Fortnite OG season from November 23, 2023, to November 26, 2023, and earn at least 75 Points.

You’ll earn points by playing in the Ranked Cup game mode during the Fortnite OG season. Outside of the specific times listed above, you won’t be able to unlock those rewards. You want to jump onto the Ranked Cup playlist before November 12, 2023, and November 26, 2023, or you might miss out on those cosmetics.