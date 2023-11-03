Fortnite OG Victory Umbrella & How To Get Competitor’s Time Brella

There are several items and collectibles you can earn as you make your way through Fortnite, and the Fortnite OG season has plenty of rewards. For those in the Fortnite OG Season, there’s the Victory Umbrella and the Competitor’s Time Brella you can get.

The way you get this will appear during the Fortnite OG Season, and you’ll have a limited amount of time to acquire it. You won’t have too many options, but you’ll need to make sure you’re playing through the short season to add it to your inventory. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Victory Umbrella and the Competitor’s Time Brella in Fortnite OG Season.

How to Get Fortnite OG Victory Umbrella

The Victory Umbrella will be available during the Fortnite OG Season. You’ll have a short amount of time to grab it, starting on November 3, 2023. You have until December 3, 2023, to earn it, which is done by completing a game of Fortnite and getting a Victory Royale on your character. You can do this by yourself, or with a small group of friends.

Ranked Umbrella (Right) and Season win umbrella (Left) pic.twitter.com/lW5jnWVuCI — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) November 3, 2023

There is also a second Umbrella you can earn called the Competitor’s Time Brella, which you can get during a ranked game.

How to Get Fortnite OG Competitor’s Time Brella

There is a second Umbrella you can earn during the Fortnite OG Season. The second one is called the Competitor’s Time Brella. Given the name, you’ll need to defeat other competitors in Fortnite to earn it, and that means winning a Victory Royale in a ranked game. There’s no other way to get it beyond this, and that means you’ll have the chance to earn a Victory Royale with your friends, or by yourself. It’s up to you to decide how you want to handle it.

This will be more challenging than the standard game, but you have all of Fortnite OG Seasons to do it at least once. After you do, the appearance item will appear in your collection for you to use on your account.