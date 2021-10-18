How to earn HE tokens playing Heroes & Empires

Heroes & Empires has an in-game economy built off the back of their HE tokens. These tokens are part of the blockchain technology that the game runs off of, so there are only a limited number of them in circulation at a time and are used to purchase new heroes, arenas to train said heroes, and items to use in combat.

How do players earn these HE tokens? A couple of ways are available during the current beta, though others may be added as the game develops.

Play the Game

The easiest way to earn HE tokens in Heroes & Empires is to play the game. The currency will be among the rewards for completing daily quests, story missions, and seasonal events.

Participate in the Community

Players can also earn HE tokens by taking part in the governance of the game. Periodic votes on how the game should be run or what new features should be implemented will be held by developers. Everyone who participates in these votes will earn HE tokens to be used in the game’s marketplace.

PvP Leaderboards

Participating in the PvP element of Heroes & Empires will allow players to earn HE tokens, with higher rankings on the leaderboards netting higher rewards. There are little details of how these rewards will play out once the game launches its app in December, so we’ll have to watch out to determine if it is a good return on the time investment.

Through the In-game Marketplace

The marketplace is where many of the game’s assets can be obtained. Players can purchase new hero packs that contain five new characters with a fluctuating value based on market conditions and sell them on the marketplace. You can also sell heroes and items obtained through an in-game summons to other players. Each transaction will earn HE tokens.

Heroes & Empires will launch on iOS and Android in December 2021, with the web browser version launching in April 2022.