How to earn Medals in the Guardian Games 2021 in Destiny 2

Medals are what matters in Guardian Games 2021, so knowing how to earn them is important. If you want to help you class get to the number one spot in Destiny 2’s friendly inter-class competition, then you will need a lot of them.

Medals can be earned in a number of ways and will be worth different points values depending on the rarity of the medal. There are special Guardian Games Triumphs that can be complete that will award medals, these can be found in the relevant section of the Triumphs tab in your Inventory.

You can purchase Contender Cards for the Strike, Crucible, and Gambit playlists that will give you a random challenge and reward you a medal upon completion. As long as you are wearing your Guardian Games Class item, you will also earn a Bronze medal for each core activity completed.

Medals are stored in the Medal Case in your Quest tab until you hand them in, so check this regularly to make sure you have no filled all the available slots for each type of medal.

A special Platinum Contender Card will focus on endgame content like Nightfalls, Trials, etc. This will allow players to earn Platinum medals and is the only way that they can be earned.

Bronze: 1 Point

Silver: 2 Points

Gold: 5 Points

Platinum: 15 Points

You can hand in your medals at the large podium near Eva Levante in the Tower, and doing so will net you some rewards that seem to scale based on how many medals you hand in and what time, and their overall value.