How to earn Teammates Upgrades in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

The Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Teammate Experience Update 4.0.0 introduced several new features to the game, including Teammate Upgrades. These upgrades affect your teammates in subtle ways that will boost your performance as a squad during your time on Auroa. Much like how the skills you equip your Ghost with change their prowess on the battlefield. This guide covers how to earn Teammate Upgrades and why you’ll want to pick up as many as you can early on.

How to earn Teammate Upgrades

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to earn Teammate Upgrades is by playing the game with your AI teammates enabled. Even if you only have one squad member with you, it’ll help you earn these quality of life skills for all teammates. To earn them, you’ll need to complete challenges in the Teammate Progression menu. You can access this through the Lobby in the main in-game menu.

Once there, you’ll see a set of Teammate Upgrades on the left-hand side of the screen and a list of challenges on the right. You must complete the challenges to earn experience for your teammates. Every few challenges you complete, you’ll move your teammates up a level. By earning experience and levels, you’ll unlock new passive and active skills for your squad.

Why earn Teammate Upgrades?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each level makes your teammates more efficient in the field. At level 2, they’ll gain a 5% bonus to damage, level 3 gives them a 20% damage boost to ground drones, and at level 4, they’ll unlock their first special ability. There are 15 levels to earn in total. As you work your way through all of the available challenges, new ones will appear for you to complete. They’ll start easy, requiring you to change the loadout of a teammate and get more complex as time goes on, asking you to perform maneuvers like Sync Shots.

At level 15, you’ll unlock an additional revive from your teammates. This means that you can be downed twice in battle, and your teammates will pick you up both times to keep you fighting. If that’s not worth completing all those challenges for, we don’t know what is.