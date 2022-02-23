How to earn the A Higher Truth emblem in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is finally in the hands of Guardians everywhere and together, players are working to uncover Savathun’s lies and deceptions in the new campaign experience. For the first time in the Destiny franchise’s history, The Witch Queen has launched with a legendary campaign that will tempt the strongest Guardians to test their might against Savathuns Lucent Brood. Completing the legendary campaign has its perks though, including a way to show off to all of your fellow Guardians.

Complete the legendary campaign

Screenshot by Gamepur

One of the rewards for completing The Witch Queen campaign on legendary difficulty is the “A Higher Truth” emblem. This emblem isn’t going away anytime soon, so players can take their time through the daunting legendary campaign and earn the flashy new emblem. It is also important to note that you can do the missions in any order you want if you have already completed The Witch Queen campaign, so you might want to save some of those harder ones for later.

The “A Higher Truth” emblem won’t be your only reward for completing the legendary campaign though, as players will also be granted a 1520 gear set, a choice between two class exotic armors, and a couple of upgrade modules. If you plan on speeding through your power levels as fast as possible, doing the legendary version of The Witch Queen campaign is very much worth the challenge.