How to earn the MMXXI title in Destiny 2

It’s no secret that Destiny 2 has a wide variety of content for players to play and master. Every couple of months we get more to add to the list, persuading players to master every aspect of the game as soon as it’s added. This is where titles and seals come into play, ways for you to show how much dedication and skill you have in the game.

While there are a wide variety of titles for you to earn in Destiny 2, one of the most unique seals is the yearly Moments of Triumph seal, offering a different title each year. These titles are unique because they represent your prowess in a given year of Destiny 2. They are also very limited, only staying around for a couple of months and once they’re gone, they’re gone for good. That being said, it’s time to get grinding, so here is every triumph you need to complete in order to earn the MMXXI title.

Reward Triumphs

Complete 1 Triumph for The Flow, The Metal Emblem.

Complete 5 Triumphs for the Fractic Spiral Sparrow.

Complete 10 Triumphs for the Elegent Guard Ghost Shell.

Complete 15 Triumphs for Moments of Triumph T-shirt code.

Obtain a Triumph score of 10,000.

Obtain a Triumph score of 15,000 for the Moments of Triumph 2021 emblem.

Normal Triumphs

Vault of Glass – Complete any version of the Vault of Glass Raid.

– Complete any version of the Vault of Glass Raid. Wrathender – Complete the Coup de Grace mission.

– Complete the Coup de Grace mission. Path of the Chosen – Complete all Season of the Chosen seasonal storyline quests.

– Complete all Season of the Chosen seasonal storyline quests. Walk the True Path – Complete all Path of the Splicer quests.

– Complete all Path of the Splicer quests. Seeker of the Lost – Complete Wayfinder’s Voyage, Parts I-VII.

– Complete Wayfinder’s Voyage, Parts I-VII. Strike Spelunker – Defeath 300 combatants in playlist strikes with any Seasonal Quest weapon: Adored, Salvager’s Salvo, Null Composure, or Ascendancy.

– Defeath 300 combatants in playlist strikes with any Seasonal Quest weapon: Adored, Salvager’s Salvo, Null Composure, or Ascendancy. Gambit Gauntlet – Defeat 200 targets in Gambit with any Seasonal Quest weapon: Adored, Salvager’s Salvo, Null Composure, or Ascendancy. Bonus progress for defeating opposing Guardians.

– Defeat 200 targets in Gambit with any Seasonal Quest weapon: Adored, Salvager’s Salvo, Null Composure, or Ascendancy. Bonus progress for defeating opposing Guardians. Crucible Contract – Defeat 50 Guardians in Crucible with any Seasonal Quest weapon: Adored, Salvager’s Salvo, Null Composure, or Ascendancy.

– Defeat 50 Guardians in Crucible with any Seasonal Quest weapon: Adored, Salvager’s Salvo, Null Composure, or Ascendancy. Trials Wins – Win 7 rounds in the Trials of Osiris gamemode.

– Win 7 rounds in the Trials of Osiris gamemode. Ordeal – Complete 20 Nightfall strikes. Bonus progress for higher-difficulty strikes.

– Complete 20 Nightfall strikes. Bonus progress for higher-difficulty strikes. Taskmaster – Complete 50 bounties.

– Complete 50 bounties. Repeat Winner – Defeat 20 final bosses in Dares of Eternity.

– Defeat 20 final bosses in Dares of Eternity. Daring Displays – Complete 15 Starhorse bounties. Weekly and Legend-difficulty Starhorse bounties grant additional progress.

– Complete 15 Starhorse bounties. Weekly and Legend-difficulty Starhorse bounties grant additional progress. Special Guest Star – Defeat 3 of Xûr’s Chosen in the Lightning Round.

– Defeat 3 of Xûr’s Chosen in the Lightning Round. Lost Sector Master – Complete a Master Lost Sector on The Dreaming City, Europa, the Moon, and The Dreaming City.

– Complete a Master Lost Sector on The Dreaming City, Europa, the Moon, and The Dreaming City. Beyond Light – Chapter 3 – Complete the Beyond Light campaign.

– Complete the Beyond Light campaign. Seasoned in Darkness – Collect 4 Stasis Aspects and 6 Stasis Fragments.

– Collect 4 Stasis Aspects and 6 Stasis Fragments. Europa Hunting Party – Complete 20 Empire Hunts. Bonus progress for higher-difficulty hunts.

– Complete 20 Empire Hunts. Bonus progress for higher-difficulty hunts. Deep Stone Crypt – Complete the Deep Stone Crypt Raid.

– Complete the Deep Stone Crypt Raid. Talon of Light – Complete the exotic quest “Let Loose Thy Talons”.

– Complete the exotic quest “Let Loose Thy Talons”. Graven Tales – Uncover the Dead Man’s Tale.

– Uncover the Dead Man’s Tale. Devotee’s Remnant – Complete the catalyst for Ager’s Scepter.

– Complete the catalyst for Ager’s Scepter. 30th Exotics – Obtain both the Gjallarhorn exotic rocket launcher and the Forerunner exotic sidearm.

– Obtain both the Gjallarhorn exotic rocket launcher and the Forerunner exotic sidearm. Grasp of Avarice Complete – Complete the “Grasp of Avarice” dungeon.

There you have it, every triumph needed to complete and earth the MMXXI title and seal. It may seem like a lot, but some of these triumphs have been available to earn since the launch of Beyond Light, so odds are you will already have some of them completed. Also, keep in mind that you only need to complete 28 of the 30 triumphs to earn the title.