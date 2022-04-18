How to earn the Unbroken title in Destiny 2

The Witch Queen, the latest expansion for Destiny 2, brings an assortment of new mechanics and gameplay systems. It has a cinematic campaign, a new destination, and a new crafting system for weapons. Each expansion introduces new titles to earn, but a long-standing one will soon be retired.

In a blog post, Bungie has stated that the Unbroken title will be removed from Destiny 2 as of season 19. This title requires multiple seasons to be completed, so you must start now if you want to earn this title before it’s gone from the game.

Earning the Unbroken title

Screenshot by Gamepur

To earn the Unbroken title, you must dive into the world of the Crucible. Earning Valor and Glory will be vital to achieving all of the triumphs necessary to unlock the Unbroken title.

Forever Valorous – Earn Crucible ranks across all seasons.

Prestigious – Reset your Crucible rank across all seasons.

Unbroken Valor – Earn the maximum Crucible rank win streak bonus in any season.

Become Legend – Achieve a Glory rank of “Legend” in any season.

Unstoppable Glory – Win consecutive matches in any season.

Legendary Valor – Achieve a Crucible rank of “Legend” in any season.

Right back at it again – Reset your Crucible rank within a single season five times.

Fight for Glory – Earn Glory ranks across all seasons.

A Glorious Legend – Achieve a Glory rank of “Legend” in multiple seasons.

The final triumph listed above is part of why this title is being retired. Bungie doesn’t want a title that requires multiple seasons of investment to earn.