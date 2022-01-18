How to earn Upgrade Tokens in Nobody Saves the World

While you can level up your forms in Nobody Saves the World, you won’t realize each form’s full potential unless you upgrade its abilities with Upgrade Tokens. You can use tokens to improve abilities’ restorative properties, damage output, and cooldown times. Thankfully, Upgrade Tokens are also fairly easy to come by. You’re rewarded with them for each dungeon you complete, and given the vast amount of dungeons present throughout the game, racking them up shouldn’t be too big of an ordeal. Enemies will also occasionally drop a token upon death, but this seems a relatively rare drop.

Alternatively, you can buy packs of five Upgrade Tokens from any of the game’s merchants for $1,000. However, this method is rather costly. The amount you would spend is roughly half of the amount you’d typically loot from a dungeon. Furthermore, considering that merchants sell permanent stat buffs, you’re probably better off spending your money on those.

To use Upgrade Tokens, open the menu and navigate to the Upgrade tab, which has an icon of an arrow pointing up. On this screen, you’ll be able to view all available upgrades for each class. It should be noted that just because you have enough tokens to purchase an upgrade for a particular ability doesn’t mean that you will be able to upgrade that ability right away. Many upgrades require you to get your forms to a certain rank, in addition to paying a certain amount of upgrade tokens.