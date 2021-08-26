How to eliminate the Bee Threat from the Astralathe in Psychonauts 2

When you’re dealing with the Astralathe and trying to clear it for Cruller in Psychonauts 2, it’s covered in bees and thorny vines. To remove the bees, you’ll have to find their source and what’s controlling them. This guide details how to remove the bee threat from the Astralathe in Psychonauts 2.

Find the source of the bees

The first thing you need to do is follow the honey. You’ll be able to find those by going to the left doorway in the room with the Astralathe. The pathway will have large globs of hone all over it, indicating you’re on the correct path.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the pathway, and you’ll encounter a path covered in honey and beehives along the side of you. You’ll need to use the Telekinesis power to pick the bee smoker parked next to the fire pit and use it to prevent any bees from returning you to the start of the path. When you make it to the top, you’ll reach a beehive entrance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the top, you’ll meet Cassie, and a brief cutscene will play out. Unfortunately, the bees won’t let her assist you, and you’ll have to find a way to convince her to assist you. While you have found the bees’ source and how to eliminate them, you’re going to need to delve into Cassie’s mind to figure out what to do next.