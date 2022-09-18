Where to find vault keys in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, and how to use them

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 may have altered its battle royale a great deal, but there is also a slight change to how vaults can be opened. Instead of requiring all members of a squad to stand in front of them, players will now have to collect keys to open vaults. Although this requires some searching, it is certainly worth the grind, as these vaults bear some extremely rare loot. Here’s where you can find keys in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

How to get keys and open vaults in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similar to most weapons, you can find keys inside of chests or as ground loot throughout the map — though, their spawn rates are fairly low. That said, Chrome Chests do hold the highest chances of lending you a key, so be sure to travel to Chrome-covered POIs during your search. After a key is found, various lock icons will appear on the in-game map, marking every vault location you can use the key on.

With the key in-hand, you can interact with a vault’s padlock to insert the key and open the vault. You will then be met with at least two Rare Chests and two standard chests. Some vaults do require that you open them with two keys, but you can expect these to hold even more chests than others. It is also important to note that keys stay in your inventory after they are used on a vault, so you won’t need more than two during any match.

If this hunt for rare loot is a bit too daunting, it may be better to find and use EvoChrome weapons. These new items are of Uncommon rarity, but they can reach higher rarities by dealing damage and eliminating enemies with them. This makes the weapon type perfect finds when heading into enemy-filled areas, like the new Herald’s Sanctum POI.