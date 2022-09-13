GoldenEye 007 online multiplayer will be exclusive to the Switch version

GoldenEye 007 is making a return to the Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch. The game was originally released in 1997, and the campaign has been a beloved classic for many players, alongside the multiplayer matches. The GoldenEye remaster was announced for Xbox Game Pass shortly after the Nintendo Direct announcement of it coming to the Nintendo Switch. However, there’s a glaring difference between the two, with online multiplayer coming to the Nintendo Switch but not the Xbox version.

The announcement for the GoldenEye remaster appeared on the Xbox Wire website. Here, it breaks down that GoldenEye will release to Game Pass subscribers sometime in the future. It will be available in native 16:9 resolution and up to 4K Ultra HD, with multiple achievements for players to earn. Unfortunately, it does not mention online multiplayer whatsoever.

It was later confirmed on the 007 website that the online multiplayer format would be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. It will be included in the Nintendo Switch Online subscription, alongside multiple other Nintendo 64 games, such as Pokémon Stadium, Pilot Wings 64, Mario Party, and several other titles. Anyone looking forward to challenging their friends to an online match in the game will want to make sure to grab this edition.

It feels odd to make this a Nintendo Switch exclusive when the game is also making its way to Xbox platforms on Game Pass. Regardless of the reasoning, don’t expect to jump into an online game for GoldenEye on Xbox consoles, but you can still enjoy the entire campaign from start to finish.

The release date for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox remasters of GoldenEye 007 has yet to be announced. Those will be shared at a later time. However, because GoldenEye is coming to Game Pass, everyone who is an Xbox Game Pass subscriber will have the chance to play it on the first day it releases.