How to enjoy the view from the top of the rocket in Welcome to Wondaria in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

There are many side objectives in Kirby and the Forgotten Land that you will accidentally pass by because you didn’t know they were connected to the level’s full completion. In Welcome to Wondaria, the first level from the third chapter in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, that is likely to happen. Here is how to complete “Enjoy the view from the top of the rocket.”

While your first run through Welcome to Wondaria will likely have you passing right by this Waddle Dee mission, it is incredibly simple and might aggravate you that you have to come back and play through the course again for it to save. Right at the beginning of the level, after you land from the Warp Star, you will see a statue with a couple of furry creatures, a planet, and the aforementioned rocket.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To do this, simply run up the right side of the statue and jump on the planet’s ring. Jump and float your way to the top of the rocket, and you will instantly get the objective completion. Be sure to play through the entire level again and beat it for the Waddle Dee to go back to Waddle Dee Town. If you leave early, it will not save, and you will be short.