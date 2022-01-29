Burmy has appeared in several Pokémon games, and you can catch it in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. First, you’ll want to check out the shaking trees in Obsidian Fieldlands to add it to your Pokédex and your collection. When you do, Burmy has two evolutions, Wormadam and Mothim. Each of these evolutions have a specific way you can get them. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to evolve Burmy into Mothim in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The only way your Burmy can evolve into a Mothim is if it is a male. If your Burmy is a male, you’re good to go. Unfortunately, you won’t know if you’re about to encounter a male or a female Burmy when it’s shaking in a tree, so it might take you a bit of time to locate it in the wild. You’ll want to search through the many shaking trees in Obsidian Fieldlands or the Crimson Mirelands. It spawns in both locations.

After you catch a male Burmy, all you have to do is level it up. It needs to reach level 20. You can do this by having it in your party as your main Pokémon, battling other wild Pokémon with it, or as a party member gaining shared experience points. The other way is to give it Rare Candy or EXP candy to make this process quicker. Once it hits 20, you’ll have an option to evolve your Burmy into a Mothim manually.