How to evolve Clefairy into Clefable in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Clefairy is one of the many Pokémon you’ll need to find and catch in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You can find it all over the Sinnoh region. Eventually, you’re going to want to evolve it into its final form, Clefable. But there are some requirements you need to meet. Here’s what you need to know about evolving Clefairy into Clefable in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You don’t need to level Clefariy up to a certain point or increase its friendship. The only thing you need to do is find a Moon Stone. The only way you can find this item is by searching the Grand Underground and completing the fossil digging minigame. Once Clefairy is given a Moon Stone, it immediately evolves.

You’ll gain access to the Grand Underground when you receive the Explorer’s Kit. You can get this by speaking to the old man that lives next to the city’s Pokémon Center, and he gives you the item. From there, you’ll be able to explore and dig into the walls, searching for fossils and other valuables.

There are multiple evolution stones in these walls, but they’re rare to locate. The best way to increase your chances of finding them is to find Digletts and Dugtrio in the passageways of your Grand Underground cavern and increase your bonus on the left side of your screen. We recommend reaching 35 to 40 to receive the best results.